Orocobre Limited (ORL.TO) (TSE:ORL) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.08

Orocobre Limited (ORL.TO) (TSE:ORL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.08 and last traded at C$5.08, with a volume of 27078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -24.90.

About Orocobre Limited (ORL.TO) (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

