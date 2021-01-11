Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Purchases 50,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,163,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,646,665.46.
OM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.82 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.57.
Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) Company Profile
