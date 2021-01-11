Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Purchases 50,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,163,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,646,665.46.

OM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.82 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.57.

Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,602 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

