Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will announce sales of $19.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.47 million to $19.83 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $18.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year sales of $58.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.65 million to $59.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $82.90 million, with estimates ranging from $81.49 million to $84.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 78.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. 740,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,219. The firm has a market cap of $572.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

