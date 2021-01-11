Parkside Advisors LLC Buys 8,992 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,201,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 97,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 83,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,191,000.

VNQ traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,564,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.52. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

