Parkside Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Parkside Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,866,000 after buying an additional 287,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,086,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,633,000 after buying an additional 234,191 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,051,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,398,000 after buying an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,209,000 after buying an additional 629,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,137,000.

VGSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.58. 2,219,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,833. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.401 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

