Parkside Advisors LLC Purchases 8,870 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 22.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $60,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,173,000 after buying an additional 396,845 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,666,000 after buying an additional 278,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,935,000 after buying an additional 126,477 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,267. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $216.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.73.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

