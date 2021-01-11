Parkside Advisors LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 592 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $364.01. 2,558,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,981. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $161.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

