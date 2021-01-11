PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 66,500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.72. 219,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,055,705. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $244.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

