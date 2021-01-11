Peculium Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Million (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Peculium has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. Peculium has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $17,642.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peculium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peculium Token Profile

Peculium (PCL) is a token. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peculium’s official website is peculium.io . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

