Perpetual Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $35.81 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00005347 BTC on popular exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $35.81 million and $2.82 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 56.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00110546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00065531 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00237478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00061073 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,904.84 or 0.87338503 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,780,298 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

