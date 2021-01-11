PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,780. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PetIQ by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $707,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

