Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given Rating by Smith Barney Citigroup Analysts

Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated their rating on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has $105.00 price target on the stock, up from $100.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM opened at $83.09 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,159 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,087,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.