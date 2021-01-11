Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Boosted by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.6% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,044 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,105,000 after buying an additional 81,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,133,000 after acquiring an additional 682,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after acquiring an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.27. 4,364,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $60.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

