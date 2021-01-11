PieDAO DOUGH v2 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,015.00 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $8.20 million and $33,015.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002653 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00109301 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00067175 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00259716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00061525 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,531.62 or 0.85608878 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 73,897,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,956,150 tokens. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

