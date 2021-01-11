PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
