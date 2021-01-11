Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE PINS opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.22 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $702,363.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $4,626,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,675,325 shares of company stock worth $168,400,296.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

