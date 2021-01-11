Piper Sandler Increases The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $47.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK opened at $44.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.