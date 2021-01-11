Pizza Price Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $327,268.60 and $92.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002599 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011533 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

