Pmeer Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00111972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00064620 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00250926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00061688 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,267.07 or 0.84896474 BTC.

Pmeer Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

