PolySwarm (NCT) Trading Up 14.6% This Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $8,551.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PolySwarm Token Profile

NCT is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

