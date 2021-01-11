Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRMW. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Primo Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Primo Water by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Primo Water by 25.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

