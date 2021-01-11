Profile Utility Token Market Capitalization Achieves $82,937.59 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 139.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $82,937.59 and $384.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 57.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

