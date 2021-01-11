Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 18th

Property Solutions Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PSACU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 18th. Property Solutions Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Property Solutions Acquisition stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. Property Solutions Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSACU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $774,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $774,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $898,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,417,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

