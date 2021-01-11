Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:PSAC) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $12.75. Property Solutions Acquisition shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 106,970 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,042,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.