Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 466,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $790.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. Research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

