QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.75

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,954.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,797 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

