Qbao (QBT) Achieves Market Cap of $130,780.49

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $130,780.49 and $64,409.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000131 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

