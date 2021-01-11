QuadrantProtocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $59,654.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $59,654.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00321047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.90 or 0.03783680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014767 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

