Quark (QRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $452.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.