Raymond James Upgrades Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Strong-Buy

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLDP. HC Wainwright downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -144.20 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1,468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 196,809 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 60,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.