Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CarMax (KMX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) in the last few weeks:

1/5/2021 – CarMax was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/28/2020 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $105.00 to $110.00.

12/23/2020 – CarMax was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/23/2020 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – CarMax is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – CarMax was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/9/2020 – CarMax was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2020 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

KMX stock opened at $102.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.33. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 330,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 173,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 60,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

