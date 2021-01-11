Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2021 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AmerisourceBergen continues to gain from Pharmaceutical segment and World Courier business, which have been generating significant profits for quite some time. Moreover, it witnessed increase in gross profit in the quarter under review. A strong fiscal 2021 outlook instills optimism in the stock. AmerisourceBergen exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. Over the past year, AmerisourceBergen outperformed the industry. However, the company continues to encounter headwinds like conversion of branded drugs and lower price generics. Cut-throat competition in the MedTech space and economic stagnation amid coronavirus outbreak remain woes. Meanwhile, both gross and operating margins remained flat compared with the prior-year quarter.”

1/7/2021 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2021 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/23/2020 – AmerisourceBergen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/5/2020 – AmerisourceBergen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/13/2020 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $110.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Get AmerisourceBergen Co alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,592.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,890,710. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.