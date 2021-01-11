Reviewing Realty Income (NYSE:O) & Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 3 3 0 2.50 Realty Income 0 4 11 0 2.73

Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus target price of $127.22, indicating a potential upside of 1.56%. Realty Income has a consensus target price of $67.42, indicating a potential upside of 12.85%. Given Realty Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Realty Income’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.64 billion 8.73 $353.81 million $6.55 19.13 Realty Income $1.49 billion 14.06 $436.48 million $3.32 17.99

Realty Income has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mid-America Apartment Communities. Realty Income is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 19.22% 5.63% 3.13% Realty Income 24.94% 3.96% 2.13%

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realty Income pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Realty Income has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Realty Income beats Mid-America Apartment Communities on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of September 30, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,105 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 604 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 108 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index..

