Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTMVY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

