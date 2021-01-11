Robert W. Baird Downgrades Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to Neutral

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

Albany International stock opened at $76.19 on Monday. Albany International has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.70 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 133.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter valued at $265,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 299,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 68.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 86,575 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

