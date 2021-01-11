Rotten Achieves Market Cap of $224,309.65 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Rotten token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Rotten has a market capitalization of $224,309.65 and approximately $4,582.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rotten has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.00327820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.93 or 0.03871140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014649 BTC.

About Rotten

ROT is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 51,070,396 tokens. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

