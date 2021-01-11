Rotten (ROT) Trading 19.8% Lower This Week

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Rotten token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Rotten has a total market cap of $189,211.12 and approximately $1,215.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.73 or 0.00322757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.93 or 0.03602404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Rotten

ROT is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 51,272,332 tokens. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

