Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,715 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 1,715 ($22.41) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,802.80 ($23.55).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,417.40 ($18.52) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 2,309 ($30.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,301.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.53 billion and a PE ratio of -6.61.

In other Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

