Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $155.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.66 and its 200 day moving average is $122.58.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

