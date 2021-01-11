RVW Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for about 1.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 456,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,779.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 271,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 256,650 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 180,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 142,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,912,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $64.25 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

