RVW Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 744,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,956,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP opened at $22.50 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.

