RVW Wealth LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 2.5% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.90% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $17,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $380,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $41.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $41.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.