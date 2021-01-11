RVW Wealth LLC Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $242.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $244.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

