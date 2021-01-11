RVW Wealth LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 74.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,934,000 after buying an additional 398,010 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after buying an additional 20,677 shares during the period. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 505,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 181,244 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 438,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 13,897.4% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 380,651 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $38.86.

