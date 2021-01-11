Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 474.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

