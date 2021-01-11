Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.43% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.
Shares of SRRK stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 474.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.
