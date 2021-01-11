Semux Price Up 101.6% Over Last 7 Days (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Semux has a total market capitalization of $211,171.35 and approximately $6,692.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 101.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007949 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001086 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002363 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

