Sentinel Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and $87,019.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000295 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

