Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sequans Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Sequans Communications stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

