SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Reaches $171,377.97

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $171,377.97 and $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,408.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.68 or 0.03144913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.59 or 0.01423550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00398634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.37 or 0.00566838 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.64 or 0.00471855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.00285270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022132 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

