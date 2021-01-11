SIBCoin (SIB) Trading Up 16.1% Over Last Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $412,193.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,408.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.68 or 0.03144913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.59 or 0.01423550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00398634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.37 or 0.00566838 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.64 or 0.00471855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.00285270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022132 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,910,397 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.